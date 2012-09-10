Tire Makers Try New Rubber Sources

Dutch tire maker Apollo Vredestein has made tire prototypes from natural latex derived from the guayule shrub and Russian dandelions. The prototypes are the results of a $7.5 million European Union initiative to make Europe less dependent on Southeast Asian rubber tree plantations. The Europeans aren’t alone in looking at guayule as a source of rubber. Last month, Cooper Tire & Rubber won a USDA grant for guayule research. And Bridgestone has a project under way in the U.S. to cultivate guayule rubber.
