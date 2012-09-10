Valeant Gets Medicis In Skin Drug Merger

Valeant Pharmaceuticals has signed a $2.6 billion cash deal to acquire Medicis Pharmaceutical, based in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Canadian firm will pay $44.00 per share, or about one-third more than Medicis’ recent share price. Medicis sells prescription skin-enhancing and dermatology products. Valeant expects the combined company to have more than $1.7 billion in dermatology product sales this year. Valeant will operate its dermatology business under the Medicis name, with headquarters in Arizona and R&D in the U.S. and Canada.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter