Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Branched Nanotubes Inspire Nanocages

Structural units of branched carbon nanotubes made with all-benzene construction

by Sarah Everts
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chem. Sci.
Japanese chemists, inspired by carbon nanorings in straight nanotubes, synthesized the analogous carbon nanocage in branched nanotubes.
Structures of straight carbon nanotube and branched carbon nanotube
Credit: Chem. Sci.
Japanese chemists, inspired by carbon nanorings in straight nanotubes, synthesized the analogous carbon nanocage in branched nanotubes.

Researchers in Japan have achieved an innovation in nanoarchitecture by preparing the first all-benzene nanocages (Chem. Sci., DOI: 10.1039/c2sc21322b). A team led by Yasutomo Segawa and Kenichiro Itami of Nagoya University in collaboration with Kenji Kamada of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology created a cyclic precursor by cobbling together six cyclohexane-based L-shaped units and two benzene-based three-way units via cross-coupling and homocoupling reactions. The team used acid-mediated aromatization of the cyclohexane rings to reach the final cage structure. The researchers had initially recognized the nanocage structure as a junction unit in branched carbon nanotubes. They were inspired to try to make it by analogy to carbon nanoring units in straight carbon nanotubes. In addition to the aesthetic appeal, the nanocage could find application in logic gates or transistors and in host-guest chemistry. The researchers note that the high fluorescence quantum yield and large two-photon absorption cross section of the nanocage could be useful in optoelectronic applications.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists construct short nanotube with 40 aromatic rings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful annulation fuses polyaromatics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cross metathesis cleaves and restitches single bonds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE