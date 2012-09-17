Calumet Will Install Gas-To-Liquids Plant

Calumet Specialty Products will build a 1,000-barrel-per-day gas-to-liquids plant at its site in Karns City, Pa. The company will use Haldor Topsøe’s Autothermal Reformer technology to convert natural gas to synthesis gas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It will then use Fischer-Tropsch technology from Velocys to make long-chain hydrocarbons from the syngas. Calumet expects the plant to start up in the second half of 2014. Calumet, which had $3.1 billion in sales last year, is a specialty oil refiner, making products such as naphthenic oils, aliphatic solvents, and white mineral oils.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter