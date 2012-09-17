Cambridge Major Expands Capacity

Cambridge Major Laboratories has expanded its large-scale active pharmaceutical ingredient facility in Germantown, Wis. The custom manufacturer is among a group of firms that has been investing in U.S. assets, particularly in the Midwest. “Our faith in the ‘invest in the West’ policy initiated a few years ago continues to bear fruit,” CEO Brian Scanlan says. The company says it added reactor capacity and isolation equipment to support increasing demand for commercial and late-stage development products. It plans to add product-containment capabilities at its Weert, the Netherlands, facility later this year.
