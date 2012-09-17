Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Cleaning Product Databases Unveiled

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
House hold cleaning supplies
Credit: Shutterstock

People interested in knowing more about the ingredients in consumer cleaning products have access to two new online tools. The first is a database released by the American Cleaning Institute on Sept. 6 as part of the trade group’s Cleaning Product Ingredient Safety Initiative. The inventory contains more than 900 chemical ingredients used by ACI members in the manufacture of consumer cleaning products, which include hard-surface cleaners and laundry and dish care products. Each listing includes the unique ingredient name and Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number, if available. ACI next plans to identify publicly available hazard data in 2013 as part of its ingredient safety initiative. The second effort, released by the Environmental Working Group on Sept. 10, provides ingredient safety information on more than 2,000 household cleaners. In the database, EWG gives each cleaner a grade of A through F on the basis of the safety of the ingredients and the disclosure of contents. The 14-month effort by the group involved its staff reviewing each ingredient against 15 U.S. and international toxicity databases and scientific and medical literature.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unilever completes fragrance disclosure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unilever to disclose fragrance ingredients
Food Ingredients Eyed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE