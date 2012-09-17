Continetti And Krylov Are Physical Chemistry Awardees

The ACS Division of Physical Chemistry has announced the winners of its 2012 awards.
Robert E. Continetti, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego, is the recipient of the 2012 Physical Chemistry Division Award in Experimental Chemistry. His research focuses on measuring and understanding the dynamics and energetics of transient species in the gas phase using photoelectron, photofragmentation, and translational spectroscopies. He was honored during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
Anna I. Krylov, professor of chemistry at the University of Southern California, is the winner of the 2012 Physical Chemistry Division Award in Theoretical Chemistry, cosponsored by the Telluride School on Theoretical Chemistry, a summer school program held every other year in Telluride, Colo. Krylov’s research focuses on the development of electronic structure methods for electronically excited and open-shell species in both the gas and condensed phases. She will receive the award during the Telluride School on Theoretical Chemistry in July 2013.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter