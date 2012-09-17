Georgia Gulf Eyes BioPreferred PVC

Georgia Gulf will supply new vinyl compounds to InPro, a manufacturer of office products. Georgia Gulf has developed a flexible polyvinyl chloride that is made with at least 25% renewable materials to meet the Department of Agriculture’s BioPreferred program label requirements. The formulation includes a biobased plasticizer from Segetis. Georgia Gulf is also introducing a rigid vinyl that uses an organic-based rather than a heavy-metal stabilizer. The company says the new products meet stringent indoor air quality standards.
