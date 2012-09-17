LS9 Starts Up Florida Demonstration Plant

Biobased chemicals and fuels firm LS9 has begun producing fatty alcohols from sugar at its first scale-up plant, in Okeechobee, Fla. The facility will be used to generate large commercial samples for testing and qualification by partners and prospective customers. The long-carbon-chain alcohols are used in surfactants for detergents and other applications. LS9 also plans to demonstrate its ability to produce diesel fuel and esters at the plant.
