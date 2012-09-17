Lanxess Acquires Composites Company

Lanxess has acquired the German composites maker Bond-Laminates for an undisclosed sum. Bond-Laminates employs roughly 80 people and had about $20 million in sales last year to the automotive, sports, and electronics industries. Founded in 1997 with technology developed at DuPont, the firm specializes in custom-made plastic composite sheets that are reinforced with materials such as glass fibers. Bond-Laminates will become part of Lanxess’ high-performance materials business, which sells glass-reinforced nylon under the Durethan name.
