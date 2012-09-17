MedImmune And Wuxi Team Up In China

MedImmune, the biologics unit of AstraZeneca, and the Chinese R&D contractor WuXi AppTec have agreed to set up a joint venture to conduct clinical trials on, register, and sell one of MedImmune’s drug candidates in China. The candidate, MEDI5117, aimed at treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is currently in Phase I clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. The joint venture plans to produce MEDI5117 in China because the country’s regulations require domestic manufacturing of a drug candidate that is not already commercially approved in other countries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter