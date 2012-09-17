Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NSF Reorganizes Several Programs

by Andrea Widener
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

NSF is reorganizing its structure to reduce the number of programs that report directly to Director Subra Suresh. The change in structure is an effort to “maximize research and education outcomes for science and engineering, while enhancing NSF’s operational agility,” according to the agency. The Office of International Science & Engineering will merge with the Office of Integrative Activities—which oversees interdisciplinary and NSF-wide research projects—to form a new Office of International & Integrative Activities. In addition, the Office of Polar Programs will become a division of the Geosciences Directorate, and the Office of Cyberinfrastructure will become a division of the Computer & Information Science & Engineering Directorate. “NSF is to be commended for examining how to more effectively and efficiently organize itself to deliver meaningful outcomes for the country, especially in our economically challenging times,” says Glenn S. Ruskin, director of the ACS Office of Public Affairs. The changes go into effect on Oct. 1.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Changes Needed To U.S. Climate Program
NSF Rolls Out Strategic Road Map
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More Physical Science Needed At NASA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE