NSF Reorganizes Several Programs

NSF is reorganizing its structure to reduce the number of programs that report directly to Director Subra Suresh. The change in structure is an effort to “maximize research and education outcomes for science and engineering, while enhancing NSF’s operational agility,” according to the agency. The Office of International Science & Engineering will merge with the Office of Integrative Activities—which oversees interdisciplinary and NSF-wide research projects—to form a new Office of International & Integrative Activities. In addition, the Office of Polar Programs will become a division of the Geosciences Directorate, and the Office of Cyberinfrastructure will become a division of the Computer & Information Science & Engineering Directorate. “NSF is to be commended for examining how to more effectively and efficiently organize itself to deliver meaningful outcomes for the country, especially in our economically challenging times,” says Glenn S. Ruskin, director of the ACS Office of Public Affairs. The changes go into effect on Oct. 1.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter