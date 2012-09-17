Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Patent Office Offers Lower Fee Structure

by Glenn Hess
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (PTO) is proposing a revised patent application and maintenance fee structure that includes discounts for individual inventors and small businesses. Patent reform legislation passed by Congress a year ago directs PTO to set these fees on a cost-­recovery basis and to seek stakeholder input. Most fees in this revised proposal are lower than those suggested by the agency in February (C&EN, Feb. 20, page 9). “We are complying with Congress’ mandate to set fees at a level that enables PTO to recover the actual costs of the services it provides,” says PTO Director David J. Kappos. The revised proposal would raise the total fees for patent application filing, search, and examination from the current amount of $1,250 for a large entity to $1,600—a 28% increase. The proposal includes a 75% savings from the large-entity fee amounts on many patent fees for so-called microentities, primarily individual inventors and small entrepreneurial ventures. PTO would also continue the existing 50% discount for small businesses. The patent office has said it plans to implement the new fee structure in February 2013.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Patent office boosts fees for filings and challenges
U.S. patent office seeks higher fees for 2017
Outcry Over Patent Office Cuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE