Materials

Pauling Medal To Robert Cava

by Linda Wang
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jason Krizan
Robert Cava
Credit: Jason Krizan

Robert J. Cava, Russell Wellman Moore Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University, has been awarded the 2012 Linus Pauling Medal Award for outstanding contributions to chemistry. The award has been given annually by the American Chemical Society Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland Sections since 1966 and is named after Pauling, a Nobel Laureate and native of the Pacific Northwest.

Cava studies the chemistry of materials and is particularly interested in the relationships between chemistry, crystal structure, and electronic and magnetic properties of nonmolecular solids. His research focuses on the chemistry of superconductors, magnetic materials, thermoelectrics, topological insulators, geometrically frustrated magnets, and correlated electron systems.

He will be honored during a symposium and banquet on Oct. 6 at the University of Washington. For more information about the symposium, e-mail Diana Knight at knight@chem.washington.edu.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

