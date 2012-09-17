Advertisement

People

Raymond F. Machacek

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Raymond F. Machacek, 67, a chemical engineer, died of prostate cancer on Jan. 24, in Acton, Mass.

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Machacek received a B.S. degree in 1966, an M.S. degree in 1968, and a Ph.D. in 1972, all in chemical engineering from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.

Machacek served in the commissioned corps of the U.S. Public Health Service in Ypsilanti, Mich., from 1968 to 1970 and was an assistant professor in pulp and paper science at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, where he developed the engineering curriculum from 1972 until 1974.

He then worked on membrane development at Gelman Sciences in Ann Arbor, Mich., until 1976, when he joined Arthur D. Little in Cambridge, Mass., as a consulting engineer. After working as an independent consultant from 1985 until 1988, Machacek rejoined Arthur D. Little as a senior consultant in its environmental, health, and safety group. He worked nationally and internationally on environmental remediation and the safe disposal of weapons.

He was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Xi honor societies and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He was also a member of ACS, joining in 1972.

After being diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 1998, Machacek became a strong advocate for men’s health. From 2001 until 2010, he served on the organizing committee for the Boston Prostate Cancer Walk. He reviewed proposals for funding raised by the walk, which went to Boston-area hospitals, universities, and organizations including Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

He was an accomplished trombonist who played in local community bands and church ensembles, and he loved camping and canoeing.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marie; daughters, Cynthia Noble, Debra Iorio, and Michelle; and three grandsons.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

