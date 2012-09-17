Sasol Invests In U.K. Battery Firm

Sasol, the South African fuel and chemical company, has invested $24 million in Oxis Energy, a British battery developer. Oxis is seeking to commercialize polymer lithium-sulfur battery technology that it says offers better energy density than current lithium-ion batteries. “This strategic investment in Oxis Energy will allow Sasol to apply its extensive experience of commercializing and scaling up chemical processes to assist Oxis,” says Henri Loubser, managing director of Sasol New Energy, Sasol’s new technology development arm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter