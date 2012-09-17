Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Single-Molecule Imaging Breaks Concentration Barrier

Fluorescence method now works at biologically relevant concentrations

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A new fluorescence method extends the concentration range of single-molecule imaging, enabling the technique to now work at physiologically relevant concentrations, Antoine M. van Oijen of the University of Groningen, Johannes C. Walter of Harvard Medical School, and coworkers report (Nat. Methods, DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.2174). The method combines photoswitchable fluorescent labels with total internal reflection microscopy, which restricts illumination to a thin layer at a glass-water interface. The combination works at micro­molar concentrations, whereas other single-molecule imaging methods are limited to nanomolar concentrations. The researchers first label a protein of interest with a photoswitchable protein and allow it to interact with an immobilized substrate. They then illuminate the protein with a wavelength of light that switches the label from one fluorescent form to another. After a few hundred milli-seconds, during which unbound proteins diffuse away, they excite the bound proteins with another wavelength and image the resulting fluorescence. To demonstrate the technique, the researchers tagged and imaged flap endonuclease, a protein involved in stitching together the discontinuous lagging strand of DNA during replication. The results suggest that origins of replication are closer together and more frequent than had been measured with other methods.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE