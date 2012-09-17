Solvay Buys Indian Surfactants Maker

Solvay has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in India’s Sunshield Chemicals from the Amit Choksey Group. With sales in its most recent fiscal year of about $17 million, Sunshield produces surfactants near Mumbai for agrochemical, textile, home care, and other applications. It also makes cross-linkers and antioxidants. Solvay says the purchase of Sunshield will help it achieve a goal of doubling sales in India by 2015. Its sales in the country were about $230 million last year.
