Spencer Award To James Seiber

James N. Seiber, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, is the recipient of the 2012 Kenneth A. Spencer Award, cosponsored by the ACS Division of Agrochemicals and the Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award, administered by the ACS Kansas City Section, recognizes meritorious contributions to the field of agricultural and food chemistry. Seiber is professor emeritus of food science and technology at the University of California, Davis. He will receive the award during a meeting of the Kansas City Section in October.
