Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

University Of Lyon Honored For Grignard Reaction

by Linda Wang
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

During a symposium in June, the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST) awarded the Citation for Chemical Breakthrough to the University of Lyon, in France, in honor of the institution’s role in the discovery of the Grignard reaction in 1900. The award recognizes breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in the field of chemistry and is presented to the institutions at which the work was performed.

François Auguste Victor Grignard, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1912, was at the University of Lyon when he discovered the reaction bearing his name. The Grignard reaction involves the addition of alkyl or aryl magnesium halides (Grignard reagents) to a carbonyl group in an aldehyde or ketone and is important for the formation of carbon-carbon bonds. “We are proud of Grignard and of how his research fathered organometallic chemistry,” said Peter Goekjian, one of the symposium organizers and a chemistry professor at the University of Lyon.

Jeffrey I. Seeman, a past chair of HIST and founder of the award program, presented the university with a plaque bearing the reaction of methylmagnesium iodide with an aldehyde, reproduced from Grignard’s 1900 publication in Comptes rendus hebdomadaires des séances de l’Académie des Sciences. “What makes this presentation particularly exciting and memorable is the joining of such a large gathering of symposium participants and eminent speakers with so many members of the Grignard family,” Seeman said, noting that two grandchildren and four great-grand­children bearing the Grignard name were present at the symposium.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Akira Hosomi
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
History of Chemistry Award goes to David Lewis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sharpless Named Cotton Medalist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE