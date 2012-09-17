Advertisement

People

Whalen Award To Nance Dicciani

by Linda Wang
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Dicciani (center) receives the award from Mick Hurrey (left) of BMGT and Whalen (right).
Carol Duane, Mick Hurrey, Nance Dicciani, Henry F. (Hank) Whalen Jr. hold the 2012 Henry F. Whalen award, which was given to Dicciani.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Dicciani (center) receives the award from Mick Hurrey (left) of BMGT and Whalen (right).

Nance Dicciani is the recipient of the 2012 Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award for Excellence in Business Development & Management in the Chemical Enterprise. Presented by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management (BMGT), the award recognizes Dicciani’s technical expertise in the chemical industry, her international operations expertise, and her executive experience in a major multinational corporation.

Before retiring in 2008, Dicciani was the president and chief executive officer of the Specialty Materials division of Honeywell. Dicciani has also held senior executive positions at Rohm and Haas and Air Products & Chemicals. She currently serves on the boards of directors of Rockwood Holdings, Praxair, and Halliburton. Dicciani was honored during an award symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

