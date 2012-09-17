Whalen Award To Nance Dicciani

Nance Dicciani is the recipient of the 2012 Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award for Excellence in Business Development & Management in the Chemical Enterprise. Presented by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management (BMGT), the award recognizes Dicciani’s technical expertise in the chemical industry, her international operations expertise, and her executive experience in a major multinational corporation.
Before retiring in 2008, Dicciani was the president and chief executive officer of the Specialty Materials division of Honeywell. Dicciani has also held senior executive positions at Rohm and Haas and Air Products & Chemicals. She currently serves on the boards of directors of Rockwood Holdings, Praxair, and Halliburton. Dicciani was honored during an award symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter