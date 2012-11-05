Advertisement

Business

ACS Member Support: Help For The Unemployed

by Linda Wang
November 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 45
Most Popular in Business

Many chemists are still struggling to find jobs. The American Chemical Society offers special discounts and career assistance to its unemployed members.

National dues: Waiveda

National meeting registration: Free

Regional meeting registration: Reduced fees

ACS Leadership Development System: Reduced rateb

ACS Short Courses: 50% discount

ACS Member Insurance Program: Life insurance premiums deferred

For a full listing of benefits for unemployed members, visit www.acs.org/unemployed .

Free career assistance tools for all ACS members:

◾ Virtual Career Fair (www.careerfair.acs.org/job-seekers/virtual)

◾ ACS Webinars (acswebinars.org), including one on Nov. 8 that will explore the doctoral glut, and another on Dec. 13 about chemistry and the economy

◾ ACS Careers blog (acscareers.wordpress.com)

◾ Personal career consulting (portal.acs.org/portal/PublicWebSite/careers/ccp/index.htm)

◾ Access to the ACS Network (www.acs.org/ACSnetwork)

◾ For more information (www.acs.org/careers)

a Apply for a waiver by contacting ACS with your name and member number via e-mail at service@acs.org or by calling (800) 333-9511 or (614) 447-3776. Dues may be waived for up to two years for unemployed members in good standing. b Enroll in one online course for $25, get three online courses free.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

