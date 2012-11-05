Many chemists are still struggling to find jobs. The American Chemical Society offers special discounts and career assistance to its unemployed members.
COVER STORY
ACS Member Support: Help For The Unemployed
National dues: Waiveda
National meeting registration: Free
Regional meeting registration: Reduced fees
ACS Leadership Development System: Reduced rateb
ACS Short Courses: 50% discount
ACS Member Insurance Program: Life insurance premiums deferred
For a full listing of benefits for unemployed members, visit www.acs.org/unemployed .
Free career assistance tools for all ACS members:
◾ Virtual Career Fair (www.careerfair.acs.org/job-seekers/virtual)
◾ ACS Webinars (acswebinars.org), including one on Nov. 8 that will explore the doctoral glut, and another on Dec. 13 about chemistry and the economy
◾ ACS Careers blog (acscareers.wordpress.com)
◾ Personal career consulting (portal.acs.org/portal/PublicWebSite/careers/ccp/index.htm)
◾ Access to the ACS Network (www.acs.org/ACSnetwork)
◾ For more information (www.acs.org/careers)
a Apply for a waiver by contacting ACS with your name and member number via e-mail at service@acs.org or by calling (800) 333-9511 or (614) 447-3776. Dues may be waived for up to two years for unemployed members in good standing. b Enroll in one online course for $25, get three online courses free.
