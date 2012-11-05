Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Commercial Craft Resupplies Space Station

by Susan R. Morrissey
November 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
Dragon approaches the International Space Station.
Photo of Dragon spacecraft approaching the International Space Station on October 10, 2012.
Credit: NASA
Dragon approaches the International Space Station.

For the first time, a commercial spacecraft, contracted by NASA, has taxied cargo to and from the International Space Station. The Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) Dragon spacecraft returned to Earth late last month after carrying 882 lb of cargo to the station and bringing back a 1,673-lb load. Included in the station delivery was scientific research material as well as other supplies. Dragon returned some scientific experiments to Earth that will now be analyzed, among them a freezer full of samples collected in microgravity to assess the long-term impacts of spaceflight on the human body. This mission marks the first time since NASA retired its space shuttle fleet that the agency has been able to return large amounts of research and samples to Earth for analysis. SpaceX is scheduled to make 11 more trips to the space station through 2016. A second company, Orbital Sciences, has also been contracted by NASA to build a new cargo spacecraft; the test for that craft is planned for early next year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Commercial Spacecraft Heads To Space Station
Curiosity On Its Way To Mars
Space Station Future in Question

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE