Daimler Nixes New Auto Refrigerant

Daimler says it won’t use a new automotive refrigerant next year because of flammability concerns. Most governments have approved the hydrofluoroolefin refrigerant HFO-1234yf, which has a low global-warming potential. Daimler says it conducted its own “real-life” tests, which raised questions about safe usage. It is asking European Union and German authorities to allow it to continue using the hydrofluorocarbon HFC-134a when new European regulations go into effect next year. DuPont, which produces HFO-1234yf with Honeywell, says it is puzzled by Daimler’s decision and cites industry tests that show “no significant additional risk for HFO-1234yf.” Ray K. Will, a director with consulting firm IHS Chemical, says Daimler will likely go it alone because “the auto industry wants a global standard.”
