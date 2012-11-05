Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Eyeballing Assays

With nanoparticle-based plasmonic ELISAs, color change visible to naked eye indicates test results

by Celia Henry Arnaud
November 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Molly Stevens
In plasmonic ELISAs, a positive result turns the solution blue. Negative results are red.
Photo shows negative (red) and positive (blue) results for a plasmonic ELISA.
Credit: Courtesy of Molly Stevens
In plasmonic ELISAs, a positive result turns the solution blue. Negative results are red.

A new diagnostic test enables visual detection of biomarkers at significantly lower concentrations than other methods. Molly M. Stevens and Roberto de la Rica of Imperial College London have developed “plasmonic ELISAs” (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays) in which results are determined by the color imparted to the test solution by gold nanoparticles (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2012.186). Plasmonic ELISAs work like conventional ELISAs, except that the enzyme used to generate the signal, catalase, decreases the concentration of hydrogen peroxide in the solution instead of generating a colored molecule. Above 120 μM of H2O2, gold forms nonaggregating, spherical nanoparticles, resulting in a red solution. Below that concentration, the gold forms ill-defined, aggregating nanoparticles that turn the solution blue. The catalase acts on H2O2 only when the target analyte is present. Thus, any blue solution represents a positive result. Stevens and de la Rica used the plasmonic ELISAs to detect prostate-specific antigen and an HIV-1 antigen at concentrations as low as 1 x 10−18 g/mL in blood.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrabright fluorescent label improves assay speed and sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detecting A Virus Visually
Method Detects Zeptomoles Of TNT

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE