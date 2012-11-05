Advertisement

Materials

Flexible Circuits By The Slice

Method produces flexible integrated circuits from silicon wafers and requires little new equipment or materials

by Journal News and Community
November 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 45
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
Researchers produced this thin, flexible integrated circuit by slicing it from a silicon wafer.
Photo shows a thin, flexible integrated circuit that researchers produced by slicing it from a silicon wafer.
Credit: Nano Lett.
Researchers produced this thin, flexible integrated circuit by slicing it from a silicon wafer.

Researchers have demonstrated a way to make high-performance, flexible integrated circuits mainly via standard fabrication equipment and materials (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl302735f). The process could lead to the creation of smart medical implants and flexible displays, without significantly overhauling current production protocols. The method, developed by Sanjay Banerjee of the University of Texas, Austin, and colleagues, begins with researchers patterning integrated circuits on 600- to 700-µm-thick silicon wafers. Next, they electroplate the patterned wafer with a 50- to 100-µm-thick layer of nickel and then heat the wafer to about 100 ºC. As the wafer is heated, silicon and nickel expand at different rates, putting stress on the silicon. As a result, the silicon wafer cracks at its edges about 20 to 30 µm below the surface. Then the team removes the nickel, leaving behind a thin, flexible platter of circuits that they cut up into 20- to 30-µm-thick chips.

