Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Employment

For Hire

Suffering of unemployed chemists is unlikely to end soon

by Susan J. Ainsworth , Sophie L. Rovner , Linda Wang
November 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
A photograph of a chemist holding a business card with the words “Ph.D. Chemist, Looking for a job.” printed on its face.
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN

Like their counterparts in other sectors of the U.S. economy, chemists and chemical engineers have been traumatized by devastating job cuts since the Great Recession began in December 2007.

The economy has been expanding since mid-2009, but the pace of recovery has been “frustratingly slow,” according to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben S. Bernanke, who spoke at a seminar during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group annual meetings in Tokyo last month.

The recovery has been held back by consumers paying down debt, the weak housing market, tight credit, reduced government spending, and concerns about the medium-term U.S. fiscal outlook. “In this environment,” Bernanke said, “households and businesses have been quite cautious in increasing spending.” That caution has limited both economic growth and improvement in the U.S. job market.

Other challenges include Europe’s fiscal crisis and Japan’s struggling economy. “And in the emerging-market economies, the rapid snapback from the global financial crisis has given way to slower growth in the face of weak export demand from the advanced economies,” Bernanke noted.

Looking ahead, the economic recovery is expected to “proceed at a moderate pace in coming quarters, with the unemployment rate declining only gradually,” Bernanke said.” But “an intensification of strains in Europe and an associated slowing in global growth” aren’t out of the question.

The impact of these forces on chemical industry hiring plans is probed in the first article in C&EN’s Employment Outlook feature package, written by Assistant Managing Editor Sophie L. Rovner. The outlook isn’t promising: The American Chemistry Council says its Chemical Activity Barometer signals slow economic growth prospects into 2013. Both Dow Chemical and DuPont recently reported that they anticipate slower growth in coming months and will make major job cuts (C&EN, Oct. 29, page 7).

In the second article in the package, Senior Editor Linda Wang details the financial devastation and sense of loss suffered by unemployed chemists.

In the final story, Senior Editor Susan J. Ainsworth describes the painful separations endured by chemists who have relocated for work.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Recovery in sight for Germany’s chemical sector
Dow’s results for first quarter of 2023 come in at a loss
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical industry looks to put pandemic woes behind it in 2022

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE