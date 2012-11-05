Indian Firm To Acquire Exxon Film Business

India’s Jindal Poly Films has agreed to buy ExxonMobil’s biaxially oriented polypropylene films business for an undisclosed sum. BOPP films are used in flexible packaging for food and can be coated and printed. The agreement involves 1,500 workers and plants in Georgia, Oklahoma, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. In addition, Jindal will receive a technology center and sales office in Rochester, N.Y. Jindal says it operates the world’s largest production site for BOPP films in Nasik, India.
