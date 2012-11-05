Pfizer Cuts Jobs, GSK Invests In Montreal

Pfizer is shedding some 300 jobs, primarily in sales and marketing, across Canada. Pfizer’s Canadian headquarters in a suburb of Montreal will bear the brunt of the layoffs, adding to earlier cutbacks in the region by Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co. In positive news for the region, Thrasos Therapeutics has secured $35 million in a new round of financing led by GlaxoSmithKline’s venture capital arm, SR One. The funds will be used to support the development of THR-184, a small molecule for the treatment of acute kidney injury.
