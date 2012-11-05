Pharma’s Out-licensed Drugs Spur Start-ups

Amgen and venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers have launched Atara Biotherapeutics, which will focus on developing drugs for nephrology and oncology. Amgen is kicking in six assets in various stages of development, ranging from preclinical to Phase I studies, while KPCB will provide the initial funding for the start-up. In separate news, Puma Biotechnology raised $138 million in its initial public offering. The funds will support the development of neratinib, a breast cancer drug in late-stage testing that Puma licensed last year from Pfizer.
