Policy

Support: ACS Launches New Resources For Unemployed Chemists

by Linda Wang
November 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 45
For unemployed chemists, belonging to a professional society like the American Chemical Society can offer opportunities to network, take advantage of career training resources, and stay connected to the chemistry community.

“Putting our talented, creative chemists and chemical engineers and allied scientists back to work, that is the top priority for ACS, and to the extent that we can do that, that’s where we’re putting huge resources, both emotional and financial,” says Madeleine Jacobs, executive director and chief executive officer of ACS. “We want people to stay connected because that’s their best chance if they’re going to stay in the field.”

To address the urgent needs of its unemployed members, ACS offers an extensive suite of career services, including several new resources:

◾ ACS has started online discussion forums on LinkedIn and the ACS Network to give unemployed members a venue in which to share experiences and job search resources. ACS career consultants are available to offer advice.

◾ Chemists can download a list of local and national job-hunting resources at www.acs.org/unemployed. The list, which includes job boards, job clubs, employer information, and other resources, is maintained by local sections and ACS Careers.

◾ ACS Careers is starting an online job club for unemployed members on Nov. 13. The group will meet virtually on Tuesdays, 2–3 PM ET. Participants will connect via Web conferencing to exchange job-hunting tips and support. Sign up online.

For more information on these and other resources for unemployed chemists, visit www.acs.org/unemployed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

