Vertex Partnerships Target Hepatitis C

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is teaming up with Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline in separate partnerships aimed at developing an all-oral hepatitis C treatment. Vertex and J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit will conduct a Phase II study of a treatment combining Vertex’ polymerase inhibitor VX-135 and Janssen’s protease inhibitor simeprevir. Vertex and GSK will study a combination of VX-135 with GSK’s NS5A inhibitor GSK2336805. Last year, FDA approved Vertex’ Incivek protease inhibitor, but, like other hepatitis C drugs, it must be administered with unpleasant interferon injections.
