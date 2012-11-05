ViiV Venture Expands To Include Shionogi

ViiV Healthcare, a three-year-old HIV drug venture between GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, is restructuring to include Japan’s Shionogi as a partner. Since mid-2010, Shionogi has had a joint venture with ViiV to develop dolutegravir and other early-stage integrase inhibitors. In exchange for its development and commercialization rights to the compounds, Shionogi will get a 10% ownership stake in ViiV. GSK’s share in ViiV will decrease from 85.0% to 76.5%; Pfizer’s will fall from 15.0% to 13.5%. ViiV anticipates filing for regulatory approval of dolutegravir before the end of the year.
