Visualizing Victuals

Oct. 29, page 28: In the story on flame retardants, C&EN stated that the Polyurethane Foam Association (PFA) provided grant money to Arlene Blum; PFA maintains that it only gave Blum a one-time speaker fee, not grant money.
I loved the Newscripts about making meat shelf stable for Army meals (C&EN, Oct. 15, page 48). Since I am in the Army National Guard, I consider this item a menu preview! By publishing a photo of a long sheet of processed animal protein, C&EN’s last page could have been titled “Meat the Press.”
Neil Gussman
Philadelphia
