ACS Election Voter Turnout

I raise the perennial question, namely: Why do only 15% of eligible voters cast their ballots in the election for ACS president-elect? Certainly, with the options of voting by Internet, phone, or paper ballot, there is no impediment to voting. As far as lack of knowledge about the candidates, a biography and their views are detailed both in C&EN and in the ballot envelope.
National elections for U.S. President usually show a voting pattern above 50%. In some nations it’s 90%. Is the office of ACS president of so little importance as to merit only a 15% turnout? I hope not.
By Nelson Marans
SilverSpring, Md
