Dishman May Sell Shanghai Site

Indian pharmaceutical chemicals producer Dishman Group is considering the sale of its Chinese manufacturing site. Located in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park, the facility can produce highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients. The plant is in working order, but Dishman is no longer committed to a manufacturing site in China, says Christian Dowdeswell, the firm’s global director of custom pharmaceuticals. The company has experienced regulatory delays and other hurdles in China and may concentrate most manufacturing activities in India, Dowdeswell explains. All options remain open at the moment, including retaining the site, he adds.
