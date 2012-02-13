FMC Will Develop Plant-Based Fungicide

FMC has signed an agreement for exclusive access to blad, a new fungicidal ingredient developed by researchers from the School of Agronomy at Portugal’s Technical University of Lisbon. FMC’s deal is with Consumo em Verde, a company formed in 2006 by three university professors to commercialize the fungicide, a polypeptide found in Lupinus plants. CEV is building a blad production facility in central Portugal that is due to open by the end of the year.
