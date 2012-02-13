Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Irving Langmuir Award In Chemical Physics

by Lauren K. Wolf
February 13, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of James Skinner
Skinner
James Skinner, chemistry professor, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Credit: Courtesy of James Skinner
Skinner

Sponsored by GE Global Research and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry

Before he became a well-known theoretical chemist, James L. Skinner was captivated by music and mathematics, two disciplines that Pythagoras once connected with the quote, “There is geometry in the humming of the strings.” In fact, Skinner majored in music early in college, at one point considering a career as a professional French horn player.

But his love of math eventually pulled him in an altogether different direction. Skinner was enthralled by the notion that equations could be used to describe the universe. “Taking this precise language and intimately relating it to what is going on in the physical world was quite appealing to me,” he says.

So Skinner switched gears from music to science so that he could explain physical and chemical processes with equations full-time. Now a chemistry professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he has collaborated with numerous physical chemists to help interpret their results through computational models and mathematical techniques.

Specifically, Skinner, 58, has used both molecular dynamics simulations and quantum mechanics to develop pictures of the vibrational and electronic states of molecules in liquids, solids, and supercritical fluids. “He develops theory, applies it to the newest experiments, and guides experimentalists with suggestions for new measurements,” says F. Fleming Crim, a colleague in the chemistry department at Wisconsin. “The combination has led to remarkable accomplishments that are shaping our understanding of the spectroscopy and dynamics of condensed phases.”

Most recently, Skinner has focused his efforts on describing the ultrafast motion and structure of liquid water. “There’s a lot of interest right now in understanding how water behaves in certain circumstances, including around biomolecules or in fuel cells,” Skinner says. So he has been working with experimentalists who use infrared laser systems to study spectra of the model water system HOD in H2O or D2O. Last year, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Southern California, Skinner determined that the properties of a single layer of water molecules at the air-water interface are different from those of bulk water (C&EN, June 13, 2011, page 33).

Skinner’s studies “have provided for the first time a clear picture of how hydrogen bonds form and break in water,” says his former Ph.D. adviser, Peter G. Wolynes. Honoring Skinner with the Irving Langmuir Award is appropriate “because of the way his work bridges theory and experiment,” says Wolynes, now a professor at Rice University. “It sends a strong message to the scientific community about the great possibilities that are opened up when the two sides cooperate closely.”

Skinner received bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and physics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1975. He then earned a master’s degree in physics at Harvard University, staying on to get a Ph.D. in chemical physics there in 1979.

He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and the American Physical Society. The honor he is most proud of, however, is the University of Wisconsin Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award, which he received in 2003.

Although Skinner didn’t become a professional horn player, he maintains his connection to music by singing in a local choir.

Skinner will present the award address before the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE