Lonza To Invest In Microreactors

The Swiss fine chemicals maker Lonza plans to build what it calls the “factory of tomorrow,” a facility incorporating continuous-flow and microreactor technology. To be built at Lonza’s main site in Visp, Switzerland, the plant will offer expedited development and technology transfer compared with standard batch-based production, the firm says. The plant will feature Lonza’s FlowPlate microreactors and will be in operation by June.
