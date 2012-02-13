Merck KGaA Buys Into Threshold Cancer Drug

Merck KGaA will pay Threshold Pharmaceuticals $25 million up front and up to $525 million in milestones for access to the cancer treatment TH-302. Merck will also cover 70% of the development costs for TH-302, a small molecule that is activated in tumor cell environments where the oxygen concentration is low. A Phase III trial testing the compound in soft-tissue sarcoma is under way, and Threshold expects to reveal data from a Phase II trial in pancreatic cancer later this month. Threshold retains an option to jointly sell the drug in the U.S.
