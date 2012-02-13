Nike Looks To Supercritical Carbon Dioxide

Sportswear giant Nike has joined with Dutch start-up DyeCoo Textile Systems to develop a supercritical CO2 system for dyeing textiles. Nike says it has been looking into the technology, used in arenas such as decaffeination, for eight years. DyeCoo says the technology reduces water and energy consumption, requires no auxiliary chemicals, needs no drying, and is twice as fast compared with conventional dyeing. “We believe this technology has the potential to revolutionize textile manufacturing,” says Eric D. Sprunk, vice president of merchandising and product for Nike.
