Plant-Based Polymers Link Roquette, Rhodia

Roquette and Rhodia are joining to develop new plant-based polymers. The French companies say they will combine their respective strengths in starch derivatives and industrial technologies. Roquette is one of the world’s top starch manufacturers, whereas Rhodia calls itself the number three producer of cellulose acetate, which is derived from wood pulp. The firms say they will produce several tons of starch acetate this year for testing in markets such as paper, paint, dyestuffs, and pharmaceuticals.
