Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Proposing Element Names

February 13, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

On Feb. 19, 2010, the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry officially accepted and approved the name and symbol for element 112 as copernicium (Cn). It is now in search of the same for the recently discovered elements 114 and 116. The proposed names and symbols are flerovium (Fl) for element 114 and livermorium (Lv) for element 116. With all due respect to Georgi N. Flerov, founder of the Dubna Research Institute, and to the city of Livermore, Calif., consideration should be given, as it was to Copernicus, to scientists who have made “towering” contributions to science, particularly in chemistry.

Using the five-month comment period offered by IUPAC (until June 2012), the American Chemical Society, with the participation of its members, should propose alternatives for the aforementioned namings. For example, contributions of the giants of chemistry such as Gilbert N. Lewis, Linus C. Pauling, and so on, are universally recognized. For this reason, their names could be enshrined in the periodic table as lewisdium (Lw) and paulinium (Pl) for elements 114 and 116, respectively.

By Luis Vargas
Bayside, N.Y.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Names for elements 113, 115, 117, and 118 finalized by IUPAC
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proposed names for new periodic table elements announced by IUPAC
Recognizing alchemy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE