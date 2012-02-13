Solvay Starts Up Fuel Cell In Belgium

Solvay has commissioned what it calls the world’s largest proton-exchange membrane fuel cell at its SolVin vinyls plant in Antwerp, Belgium. The 1-MW demonstration unit, which cost more than $7 million, converts hydrogen generated at the site into electricity. It includes membrane electrode assemblies manufactured from Solvay’s Aquivion perfluorosulfonic acid polymer and Umicore’s platinum-based Elyst catalyst. The assemblies were made by SolviCore, a Germany-based joint venture of Solvay and Umicore.
