UPM To Make Fuel From Tall Oil

The Finnish pulp and paper company UPM plans to spend about $200 million to build a biodiesel plant that uses crude tall oil as its raw material. Tall oil, a by-product of wood pulp production, can also be refined into fatty acids and rosin for a variety of industries. To be built in Lappeenranta, Finland, the biorefinery is set to open in 2014 with 100,000 metric tons per year of biodiesel capacity. UPM is also considering the construction of another biobased fuel plant in Europe that would use wood stumps and bark as raw material.
