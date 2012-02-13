I’m a longtime member of ACS and reader of C&EN. It is an excellent magazine; it’s well researched, well written, and interesting. Thank you for your work on it.
I just read the letter from Eldon H. Sund (C&EN, Dec. 12, 2011, page 2) claiming that the U.S. illiteracy rate is 20%. The CIA World Factbook (https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/us.html) states that the U.S. literacy rate is 99%, making the illiteracy rate 1%. I’m surprised that a fact like this was not checked by your excellent staff.
By Andy Babij
Livingston, N.J.
