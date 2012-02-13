Universities Launch Technology Portal

The Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM) has launched its Web-based Global Technology Portal to match corporations with university partners. Located at gtp.autm.net, the portal is intended to foster research collaborations and licensing deals. Among the schools that have listed their capabilities so far are the University of California system, the University of Michigan, and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Only AUTM members can post information, but anyone can search the site, the group says.
