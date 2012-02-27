Angela Gronenborn Awarded Hammes Lectureship

Angela M. Gronenborn, Rosalind Franklin Chair of the department of structural biology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, has been awarded the 2012 Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lectureship, which is jointly administered by the editor-in-chief of Biochemistry and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry.
The award honors outstanding contributions in scientific research at the interface of chemistry and biology. Gronenborn is being recognized for her achievements in the development of nuclear magnetic resonance methodologies for the determination of biomolecular structure and in the subsequent application of those methodologies to proteins of particular biological interest.
She will deliver a lecture during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
