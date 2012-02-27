BASF Will Phase Out Lead Chromate

BASF plans to stop producing lead chromate pigments by the end of 2014. The firm says its lead chromate plant in Besigheim, Germany, will become a hub for replacements that offer the same yellow and red hues. BASF already offers alternatives to lead chromate, according to Stefan Sütterlin, head of pigments business management in Europe, but customers, particularly in the coatings industry, have resisted change. Starting in May 2015, though, Europe’s REACH chemicals regulation bans the use of lead chromate pigments without government approval.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter