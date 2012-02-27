Carolyn Bertozzi to Deliver Chemical Biology Lecture

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, the T. Z. & Irmgard Chu Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, has been awarded the 2012 ACS Chemical Biology Lectureship in recognition of her pioneering contributions to research at the interface of chemistry and biology.
Bertozzi’s research focuses on profiling changes in cell-surface glycosylation associated with cancer, inflammation, and bacterial infection and exploiting this information for development of diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.
The lectureship is sponsored jointly by ACS Chemical Biology and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry. Bertozzi will present a lecture during the spring ACS national meeting in San Diego.
